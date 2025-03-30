Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) Short Interest Update

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the February 28th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Hovde Group lowered Finward Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

Get Finward Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FNWD

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Finward Bancorp

In other news, Director Robert W. Youman purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $38,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,773 shares in the company, valued at $632,178.48. This represents a 6.55 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Carolyn M. Burke acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.80 per share, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,800. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 6,472 shares of company stock valued at $174,563 in the last three months. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Finward Bancorp by 2,718.1% during the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,999,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,077,000 after acquiring an additional 9,644,355 shares during the period. Finward Bancorp purchased a new position in Finward Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,175,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Finward Bancorp by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 344,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after purchasing an additional 33,036 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finward Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Finward Bancorp by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Finward Bancorp Price Performance

Finward Bancorp stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.10. 1,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,947. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.36. Finward Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The company has a market capitalization of $125.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.31. Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 7.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that Finward Bancorp will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

About Finward Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company’s deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Finward Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finward Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.