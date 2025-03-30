First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Trading Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $124.32 and last traded at $126.30. Approximately 807,844 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 2,587,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FSLR. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on First Solar from $297.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on First Solar from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on First Solar from $240.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on First Solar from $360.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.08.

First Solar Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.28 and its 200-day moving average is $185.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.52.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($1.16). First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $262,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,890 shares in the company, valued at $14,965,287.50. This represents a 1.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 7,475 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total transaction of $1,021,085.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,793.40. This represents a 67.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,311 shares of company stock valued at $4,767,158 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Solar

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 214.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

