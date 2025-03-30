Frontier (FRONT) Trading Down 67.5% Over Last Week

Frontier (FRONT) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 30th. Frontier has a total market cap of $2.09 million and $5,671.90 worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frontier token can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000323 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Frontier has traded down 67.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Frontier Token Profile

Frontier launched on September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,782,652 tokens. Frontier’s official message board is blog.frontierwallet.com. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz.

Buying and Selling Frontier

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

