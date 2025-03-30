Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Bought by Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,122 shares during the period. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QYLD. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 47.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 61,414.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 243,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 24,820 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 63,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 17,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass More Asset Management purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of QYLD opened at $16.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.12. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $18.89.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1703 per share. This is an increase from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

