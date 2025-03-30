Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $72.31 and traded as high as $79.80. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte shares last traded at $78.47, with a volume of 78,737 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OMAB

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.35. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMAB. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.