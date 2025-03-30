Holowesko Partners Ltd. Raises Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Holowesko Partners Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.2% of Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarus Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $284.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.90. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $206.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.64. The company has a market capitalization of $85.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 0.20.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.