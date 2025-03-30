Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR) Shares Sold by Bullseye Investment Management LLC

Bullseye Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report) by 73.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,135 shares during the period. Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the third quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HFG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Shares of BMAR stock opened at $45.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.48 million, a PE ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.09. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $50.03.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

