Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,239,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,606 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $333,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ICE stock opened at $174.65 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.34 and a 1 year high of $177.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $88,785.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,967.06. This trade represents a 4.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.43, for a total transaction of $1,354,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 147,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,247,181.82. The trade was a 5.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,563 shares of company stock worth $10,998,990. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

