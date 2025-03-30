Intrust Bank NA Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $200.45 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $191.34 and a one year high of $244.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.19.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

