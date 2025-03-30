Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Short Interest Up 56.4% in March

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, an increase of 56.4% from the February 28th total of 28,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 58,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSMQ. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 33.4% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 101,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 25,465 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSMQ stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.65.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0534 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

