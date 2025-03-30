Joseph Group Capital Management Acquires 1,128 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Eaton makes up approximately 1.8% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in Eaton by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 9,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in Eaton by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETN. StockNews.com cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Melius downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp raised Eaton from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Eaton from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Eaton from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.16.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $274.05 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $255.65 and a 12 month high of $379.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $305.90 and its 200 day moving average is $331.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 43.79%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

