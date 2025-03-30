KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, an increase of 51.2% from the February 28th total of 2,440,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on KBR shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of KBR from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on KBR from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of KBR

In other news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 19,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $961,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,214,134.47. The trade was a 23.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in KBR by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,790,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $740,951,000 after purchasing an additional 68,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of KBR by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,016,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,185,000 after acquiring an additional 29,833 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in KBR by 12,326.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,242,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,323 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in KBR by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,868,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,167,000 after acquiring an additional 451,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in KBR by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,805,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

KBR Price Performance

NYSE:KBR traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.34. 900,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,258. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.86. KBR has a 1 year low of $47.16 and a 1 year high of $72.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. KBR had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that KBR will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.57%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

