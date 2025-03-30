KOK Trading Up 0.6% Over Last Week (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One KOK token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. KOK has a market capitalization of $81,976.55 and $899.51 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00004567 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00026979 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00005702 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00003566 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About KOK

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00016295 USD and is down -2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $996.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars.

