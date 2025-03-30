Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:KGEI) Short Interest Up 78.8% in March

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:KGEI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,400 shares, an increase of 78.8% from the February 28th total of 70,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 126,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:KGEI traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.33. The company had a trading volume of 128,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,597. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average is $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.69 million, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.10. Kolibri Global Energy has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $9.89.

Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Kolibri Global Energy had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 31.60%. The firm had revenue of $17.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.76 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kolibri Global Energy will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KGEI. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Kolibri Global Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kolibri Global Energy by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 20,135 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kolibri Global Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kolibri Global Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,660,000. Finally, TFG Asset Management GP Ltd boosted its holdings in Kolibri Global Energy by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 9,739,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,815,000 after buying an additional 2,669,067 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Kolibri Global Energy from $6.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

