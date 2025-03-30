Korea Investment CORP Has $17.89 Million Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,692,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412,647 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $17,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 252,650,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,519,000 after buying an additional 1,658,415 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,285,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898,611 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 21,396,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,523,000 after purchasing an additional 541,192 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,889,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,338,000 after purchasing an additional 329,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,547,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,904,000 after purchasing an additional 861,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di acquired 17,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $197,917.86. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 159,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,824.12. This trade represents a 12.17 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WBD. KeyCorp upped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.91.

WBD stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average of $9.70. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70. The company has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.30). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

