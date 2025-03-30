Level Four Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 17,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,004,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,333,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,403,000 after purchasing an additional 93,903 shares in the last quarter.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $44.39 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.55.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.17 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 9.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 66.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on POR. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Portland General Electric

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total value of $56,815.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,587.20. This trade represents a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.