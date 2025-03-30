Life Planning Partners Inc Makes New $32 Million Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 114,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,001,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 4.5% of Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBK. Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Athena Investment Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK opened at $252.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $276.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.90. The company has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $233.00 and a fifty-two week high of $304.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.4013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

