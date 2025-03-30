Life Planning Partners Inc Takes $6.63 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 27,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,625,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 64,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $284.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.39 billion, a PE ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.90. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $206.29 and a 52-week high of $284.64.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

