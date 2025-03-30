Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Stock Holdings Decreased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,108,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,219 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $34,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MFC. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 31.1% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 126,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 29,918 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Manulife Financial by 31.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 396,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 50,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MFC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Shares of MFC stock opened at $30.77 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $33.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.42. The firm has a market cap of $53.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.3094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.45%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

