Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $44.73 Million Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 457,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,476 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in State Street were worth $44,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in State Street by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other State Street news, EVP Ann Fogarty sold 3,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $368,536.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,667.52. This represents a 6.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe sold 10,815 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,002,300. This represents a 9.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price (down from $104.00) on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on State Street from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on STT

State Street Price Performance

Shares of STT stock opened at $88.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.35 and its 200-day moving average is $94.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $70.20 and a 52 week high of $103.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. State Street had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 36.89%.

State Street Company Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.