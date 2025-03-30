Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $10.65 Million Holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,516 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $10,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Everest Group by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,225,000 after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 19.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,747,000 after buying an additional 12,791 shares during the period. Brophy Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Group during the third quarter worth approximately $749,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Everest Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Everest Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of EG stock opened at $361.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.61. Everest Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $327.37 and a twelve month high of $407.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.45.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 9.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.47%.

Insider Activity at Everest Group

In related news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total value of $540,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,428,175.77. This represents a 10.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $453.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Everest Group from $461.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Everest Group from $420.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $340.00 target price (down from $425.00) on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.50.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

