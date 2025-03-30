Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $8.60 Million Stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,896 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $8,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in R. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ryder System by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 56.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 781,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,945,000 after acquiring an additional 281,052 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the third quarter worth $310,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Ryder System by 4.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ryder System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ryder System from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

NYSE R opened at $140.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.88 and a twelve month high of $171.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.10.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.06. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 3.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 29.22%.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

