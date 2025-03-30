Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 15,902 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 209,434 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,902 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $9,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. State Street Corp raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,826,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,689,000 after buying an additional 1,615,144 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 207.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,272,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,733,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579,313 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,974,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,781,000 after purchasing an additional 805,758 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,543,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,051,000 after purchasing an additional 839,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,144,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,150,000 after purchasing an additional 334,386 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of CFG stock opened at $40.26 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.66 and its 200-day moving average is $44.13.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

