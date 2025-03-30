NEOS Investment Management LLC Has $987,000 Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of EQT by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 74,153,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,716,968,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700,921 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of EQT by 24.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,095,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,359,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290,822 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EQT by 34.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,997,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $511,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582,418 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 386.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,347,660 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $205,830,000 after buying an additional 3,454,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,979,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQT opened at $53.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The company has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 132.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.93.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. EQT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 4.35%. Research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. EQT’s payout ratio is presently 157.50%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Scotiabank lowered EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on EQT from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.11.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

