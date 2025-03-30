New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Takes Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,804 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter worth about $71,443,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,548,284 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $488,829,000 after acquiring an additional 205,564 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Maximus by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 551,146 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,143,000 after purchasing an additional 167,019 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in Maximus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,266,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Maximus by 285.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,971 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,927,000 after purchasing an additional 126,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Maximus

In other Maximus news, Director Jan Madsen sold 2,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $165,144.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,347.87. This represents a 11.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $988,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,167.68. This represents a 85.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Stock Up 0.1 %

Maximus stock opened at $68.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.71. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.77 and a twelve month high of $93.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.22. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 5.28%. On average, research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMS. Raymond James upgraded Maximus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

