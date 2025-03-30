Organigram (TSE:OGI) Stock Price Down 5.2% – Time to Sell?

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) was down 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.44 and last traded at C$1.45. Approximately 115,549 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 249,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.53.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OGI. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Organigram from C$3.60 to C$3.15 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Organigram from C$5.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.
Organigram Stock Performance
Organigram Company Profile
Organigram Inc is a Canadian licensed producer of cannabis products. Organigram focuses on producing exceptional, indoor-grown cannabis for patients and adult recreational consumers, as well as developing global business partnerships.
