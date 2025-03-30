Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a decrease of 40.2% from the February 28th total of 94,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 69,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ OESX traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.76. 47,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,267. Orion Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average of $0.84. The stock has a market cap of $24.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 48.85%. On average, research analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Orion Energy Systems by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 25,816 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,661,853 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 541,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,745,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 50,138 shares in the last quarter. 52.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on OESX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, area lighting, industrial applications, and government in North America and Germany. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Maintenance, and Electric Vehicle (EV).

