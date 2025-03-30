Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,300 shares, a growth of 62.9% from the February 28th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Peraso Trading Down 6.3 %

NASDAQ PRSO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,419. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.62. Peraso has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $2.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.11.

Peraso Company Profile

Peraso Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules.

