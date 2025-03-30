Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,300 shares, a growth of 62.9% from the February 28th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Peraso Trading Down 6.3 %
NASDAQ PRSO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,419. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.62. Peraso has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $2.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.11.
Peraso Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Peraso
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for Peraso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peraso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.