Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $789,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after acquiring an additional 13,674 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 262.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 22,696 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc now owns 255,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSV opened at $28.13 on Friday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $27.43 and a 52 week high of $34.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.20 and its 200-day moving average is $30.95.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Dividend Announcement

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0809 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

