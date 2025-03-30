Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 12,554 Shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 12,554 shares during the quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 7,167 shares in the last quarter.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

DPG opened at $12.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average of $11.77. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

