Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,536 shares during the quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,936,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $92,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,933 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,436,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,622,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,851,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $134,107,000 after buying an additional 630,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PAA shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.23.

NYSE:PAA opened at $20.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.62. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $16.21 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 208.22%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

