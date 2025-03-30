Promising Virtual Reality Stocks To Follow Today – March 29th

Meta Platforms, GameStop, Unity Software, Best Buy, EPAM Systems, Ambarella, and Kopin are the seven Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Virtual reality stocks are shares in companies involved in the development, production, or distribution of virtual reality hardware, software, and related technologies. These companies enable immersive digital experiences across various industries such as gaming, education, and training, attracting investors who anticipate growth driven by rapid technological innovation and market adoption. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

META stock traded down $25.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $576.74. 17,561,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,238,405. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $414.50 and a 1 year high of $740.91. The company has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $655.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $608.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of NYSE GME traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.77. 44,685,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,039,283. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.92 and a beta of -0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.64. GameStop has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $64.83.

Unity Software (U)

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Shares of U stock traded down $1.06 on Friday, reaching $20.52. 11,054,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,695,166. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 2.27. Unity Software has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $30.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

NYSE:BBY traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.28. 2,547,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,050,896. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.31. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $103.71. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

EPAM Systems (EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded down $5.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.72. The stock had a trading volume of 634,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 2.96. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $167.00 and a 1-year high of $277.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.52.

Ambarella (AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

AMBA stock traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.61. The stock had a trading volume of 364,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,614. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $39.69 and a 52-week high of $85.15. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.29.

Kopin (KOPN)

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOPN traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,555,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,585. The company has a market cap of $150.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.74. Kopin has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $2.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.17.

