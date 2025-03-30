Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a drop of 40.1% from the February 28th total of 2,970,000 shares. Currently, 9.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 347,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Protara Therapeutics Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TARA opened at $4.58 on Friday. Protara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $10.48. The firm has a market cap of $168.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average of $3.67.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Protara Therapeutics will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jacqueline Zummo sold 21,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $96,144.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,840.33. This trade represents a 17.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Protara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $11,938,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,880,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,030,000. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $8,870,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Protara Therapeutics by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,952,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. 38.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TARA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 6th. Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Protara Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations.

