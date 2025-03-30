Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX) Short Interest Down 33.5% in March

Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a decrease of 33.5% from the February 28th total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.2 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Quince Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ QNCX traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.35. 47,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,789. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.45. Quince Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $2.45. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $59.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Quince Therapeutics will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QNCX shares. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on Quince Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. D. Boral Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Quince Therapeutics from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Quince Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quince Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QNCX. Shay Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Quince Therapeutics by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 276,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 104,616 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in Quince Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quince Therapeutics by 24.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 66,170 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Quince Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Quince Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quince Therapeutics Company Profile

Quince Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for patients with debilitating and rare diseases. The company's lead asset candidature comprises EryDex for the treatment of rare pediatric neurodegenerative disease, including A-T, an inherited autosomal recessive neurodegenerative and immunodeficiency disorder caused by mutations in ATM gene.

Featured Articles

