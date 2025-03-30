Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Bought by Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abel Hall LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 36,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Sanofi Price Performance

NASDAQ SNY opened at $55.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.79. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $45.22 and a 52-week high of $60.12.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 25.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sanofi

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.