Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.52 and traded as high as $1.58. Sharp shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 291 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Sharp had a negative return on equity of 17.10% and a negative net margin of 7.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sharp Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Sharp

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sells telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, ICT, Display Device, and Electronic Device. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, electric fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heaters, plasmacluster ion generators, beauty appliances, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, etc.

