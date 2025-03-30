Short Interest in ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Expands By 51.8%

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 51.8% from the February 28th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ACR stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.12. The stock had a trading volume of 44,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.44 million, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 73.84 and a quick ratio of 73.84. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $23.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.54.

Get ACRES Commercial Realty alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 8,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $194,522.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 877,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,718,301.33. This represents a 0.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 31,178 shares of company stock valued at $708,651 over the last three months. 4.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 22,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jones Trading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACR

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.