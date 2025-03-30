Short Interest in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Expands By 117.7%

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,030,000 shares, an increase of 117.7% from the February 28th total of 9,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ACI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Albertsons Companies

Institutional Trading of Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies Trading Up 2.1 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $298,302,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,150,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,596,000 after acquiring an additional 9,308,940 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 5,766,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993,988 shares during the period. Dendur Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,100,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,310,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACI opened at $21.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.50. Albertsons Companies has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $22.05.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 44.70%. The company had revenue of $18.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.