Short Interest in NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC) Decreases By 34.4%

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,000 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the February 28th total of 204,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 212,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 27,804 shares during the last quarter. 16.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.86. 35,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,994. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.48.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Company Profile

NeuroOne Medical Technologies ( NASDAQ:NMTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. NeuroOne Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 270.70% and a negative net margin of 82.17%.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation, a developmental stage company, provides solutions for EEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, dystonia, essential tremors, and chronic pain due to failed back surgeries and other related neurological disorders.

