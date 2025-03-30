Short Interest in Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Increases By 96.6%

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 96.6% from the February 28th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SDXAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Sodexo to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Sodexo
Sodexo Stock Performance
Sodexo Company Profile
Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sodexo
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.