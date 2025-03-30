Short Interest in Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Increases By 96.6%

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 96.6% from the February 28th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SDXAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Sodexo to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Sodexo stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.93. The stock had a trading volume of 62,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,095. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.09. Sodexo has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.

