Short Interest in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Declines By 35.6%

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,230,000 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the February 28th total of 14,330,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Several equities analysts have commented on STM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of STMicroelectronics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, December 9th. TD Cowen lowered STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.26.
STM traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $22.17. 6,273,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,996,446. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.88. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $45.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.37.
STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 8.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.
