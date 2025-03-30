Short Interest in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Declines By 35.6%

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,230,000 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the February 28th total of 14,330,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on STM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of STMicroelectronics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, December 9th. TD Cowen lowered STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.26.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,475,384 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $111,750,000 after acquiring an additional 725,684 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,413,356 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $85,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,088 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,330,616 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $83,165,000 after buying an additional 938,097 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 576.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,920,774 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $47,962,000 after buying an additional 1,636,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,886,700 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $47,111,000 after buying an additional 490,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

STM traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $22.17. 6,273,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,996,446. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.88. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $45.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 8.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

