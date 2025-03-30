Siacoin (SC) Price Reaches $0.0031 on Top Exchanges

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $173.07 million and approximately $15.39 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded down 8.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00007826 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82,739.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000205 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00011684 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.60 or 0.00103458 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $305.54 or 0.00369282 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $215.73 or 0.00260734 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00020153 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000209 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 59,942,325,676 coins and its circulating supply is 56,025,636,522 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

