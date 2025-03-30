Siacoin (SC) Price Reaches $0.0031 on Top Exchanges

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $173.07 million and approximately $15.39 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded down 8.9% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00007826 BTC.
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82,739.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000205 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00011684 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.60 or 0.00103458 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $305.54 or 0.00369282 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $215.73 or 0.00260734 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00020153 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000209 BTC.
About Siacoin
Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 59,942,325,676 coins and its circulating supply is 56,025,636,522 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
