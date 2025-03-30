Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 103.6% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLCN opened at $19.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.32 million, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.24. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $30.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.56.

Get Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 88,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 34,881 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 17,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $938,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 131,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 27,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Company Profile

The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.