Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stake Raised by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $8,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,904,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1,303.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,719,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,148 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 179,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,660,000 after acquiring an additional 94,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $988,950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Snowflake from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.08.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $150.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.13 and a 1-year high of $194.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.42 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.30.

In related news, Director Frank Slootman sold 127,247 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $22,427,283.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 195,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,418,276.25. The trade was a 39.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $48,963,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,610 shares in the company, valued at $47,756,878.10. The trade was a 50.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 603,968 shares of company stock valued at $99,863,550 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

