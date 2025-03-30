South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

SOBO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of South Bow from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of South Bow in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on South Bow from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of South Bow in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of South Bow from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Get South Bow alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SOBO

Institutional Trading of South Bow

South Bow Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Bow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,249,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in South Bow during the 4th quarter worth $315,469,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in South Bow in the 4th quarter valued at $290,786,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of South Bow during the 4th quarter valued at $206,467,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of South Bow during the 4th quarter worth $126,068,000.

NYSE:SOBO opened at $26.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15. South Bow has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $27.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.31.

South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $488.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that South Bow will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

South Bow Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. South Bow’s dividend payout ratio is 108.11%.

About South Bow

(Get Free Report

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for South Bow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Bow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.