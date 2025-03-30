Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.19 and last traded at $22.47, with a volume of 166635 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPT shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.85.

Sprout Social Trading Down 4.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $107.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.74 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 40.94% and a negative net margin of 17.24%. As a group, analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprout Social

In related news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 23,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $581,218.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,358.76. This represents a 35.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $1,266,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,397.12. This represents a 59.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,446 shares of company stock valued at $3,823,551 over the last three months. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprout Social

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPT. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 410,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 21.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,553 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 12.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 362.8% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 125,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 98,574 shares during the period.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Articles

