Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 513 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FV. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FV opened at $54.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $49.73 and a 52-week high of $63.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $0.0618 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

