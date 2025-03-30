Summit Securities Group LLC Invests $11.84 Million in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,841,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for 2.4% of Summit Securities Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 537,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,870,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,249,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8,900.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 416,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,094,000 after purchasing an additional 411,579 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 309,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,867,000 after purchasing an additional 133,961 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 281,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,900,000 after purchasing an additional 145,050 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $415.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $434.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $431.50. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $376.14 and a fifty-two week high of $451.55. The firm has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.1624 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

