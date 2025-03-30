The New York Times Company (NYT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 38.5% increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

New York Times has raised its dividend by an average of 22.9% annually over the last three years. New York Times has a payout ratio of 31.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect New York Times to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

NYT opened at $48.97 on Friday. New York Times has a 52 week low of $41.55 and a 52 week high of $58.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.18.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. New York Times had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 11.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that New York Times will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of New York Times from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Times currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

