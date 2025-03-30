Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 878,500 shares, an increase of 59.4% from the February 28th total of 551,300 shares. Approximately 13.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNXP. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 1,600.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,971,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,907 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 5,932.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,662,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,119 shares during the period. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TNXP shares. Noble Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 24.4 %

Shares of TNXP opened at $20.17 on Friday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $672.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day moving average is $20.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.70 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.23.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($9.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.23) by ($3.54). The business had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. Tonix Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,197.86% and a negative return on equity of 163.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -1762.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

